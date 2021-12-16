Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,513.89

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,513.89 ($20.01) and traded as high as GBX 1,590 ($21.01). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 1,575 ($20.81), with a volume of 24,569 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,513.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £923.93 million and a PE ratio of 32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Focusrite’s payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

