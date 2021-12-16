Forbo Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FBOHY) Short Interest Update

Forbo Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FBOHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBOHY remained flat at $$38.86 on Thursday. Forbo has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $41.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.28.

Get Forbo alerts:

About Forbo

Forbo Holding AG produces and sells floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, and power transmission and conveyor belt solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Flooring Systems and Movement Systems. The Flooring Systems division develops, produces, and sells linoleum, vinyl floorings, entrance flooring systems, carpet tiles, needle felt floor coverings, washable textile floorings, and building and construction adhesives, as well as various accessory products for installation, processing, cleaning, and care of flooring.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Forbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.