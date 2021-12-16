Formation Fi (FORM) Market Cap Tops $4.01 Million

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $191,992.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00054157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.51 or 0.08244488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00079293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,880.64 or 0.99873587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00051838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002706 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

