Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FBRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

FBRX opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 16.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

