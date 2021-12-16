Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $320.05.

Several research firms recently commented on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Fortinet stock opened at $336.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $131.25 and a 1 year high of $355.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.45.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,862 shares of company stock worth $6,183,594 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

