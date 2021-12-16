Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) rose 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 374,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,273,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.
FSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.45.
The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. The company has a market cap of $947.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.29.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
