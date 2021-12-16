Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) rose 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 374,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,273,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

FSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.45.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. The company has a market cap of $947.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

