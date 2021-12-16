Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.28. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $104.89. 574,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,323. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth about $746,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth about $323,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 77,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 191.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

