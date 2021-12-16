Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Acquires 1,204 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.8% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Apple by 9.0% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 54,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in Apple by 5.1% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 277,115 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,212,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.84.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

