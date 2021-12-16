Fractal Price Down 12.2% This Week (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, Fractal has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $183,750.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.89 or 0.08251963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00080371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,705.04 or 0.99865865 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00051482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

