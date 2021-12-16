Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BEN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $34.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,135,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.