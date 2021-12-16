Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Short Interest Up 90.0% in November

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Freedom Acquisition I by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 202,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 134,682 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 89,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 51,890 shares during the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FACT opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. Freedom Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

