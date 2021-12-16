Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,761 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.76. 262,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,902,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72. The company has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

