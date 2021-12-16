Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on FSNUY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.33. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

