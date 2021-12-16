Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Friedman Industries has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FRD traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,612. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.57 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 15.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the third quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.