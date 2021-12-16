Friendz 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $144,270.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, Friendz has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Friendz has a market cap of $631,864.66 and $144,270.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Friendz Coin Profile

FDZ is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

