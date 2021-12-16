Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 53380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Specifically, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $1,177,818.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $26,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,358.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

