FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) Plans GBX 0.80 Dividend

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FRP Advisory Group stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 125.50 ($1.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,261. The stock has a market capitalization of £305.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 126.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 212.94. FRP Advisory Group has a 1-year low of GBX 98.25 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 135 ($1.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.38) target price on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research note on Thursday.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

