FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) is Beach Point Capital Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,465,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542,655 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital comprises 17.3% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned 1.57% of FS KKR Capital worth $98,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 105,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $54,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 85,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.4% during the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 95,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. 29.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 30,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,763. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.46%.

FSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

