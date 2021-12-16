Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.05

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.05 and traded as low as $33.84. Fujitsu shares last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 50,363 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 5.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fujitsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

