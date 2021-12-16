Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 3,377 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.0% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after buying an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.84.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $179.30 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

