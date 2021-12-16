Function X 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15.39 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market cap of $365.75 million and $15.39 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

