Furucombo Hits Market Cap of $9.63 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000819 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 19% against the dollar. Furucombo has a total market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00054675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.54 or 0.08242300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00078386 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,671.68 or 0.99738489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00051186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,598,435 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

