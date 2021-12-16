Fusion (FSN) Price Reaches $0.94 on Top Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Fusion has a market cap of $66.47 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,348.67 or 0.99525251 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 183.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 20,740.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.41 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 70,383,736 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.