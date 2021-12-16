FUTURAX 1-Day Volume Hits $9,004.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 53.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One FUTURAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded 327.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. FUTURAX has a market cap of $149,753.04 and $9,004.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.29 or 0.00384735 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009974 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000864 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.98 or 0.01290627 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003105 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

