FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. Increased by SVB Leerink (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pfizer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $4.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.28. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

Shares of PFE opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $58.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after buying an additional 88,276 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

