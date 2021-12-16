FY2022 Earnings Estimate for MasTec, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for MasTec in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $5.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.47.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

MTZ opened at $88.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.03 and a 200-day moving average of $96.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.20. MasTec has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 652.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,033,000 after buying an additional 4,102,967 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 180.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,460,000 after buying an additional 3,030,445 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 210.7% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after buying an additional 582,618 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 684.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after buying an additional 524,090 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 268.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after purchasing an additional 513,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

