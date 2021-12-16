FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.
Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04.
NASDAQ LVLU opened at $11.85 on Thursday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $15.09.
Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.
