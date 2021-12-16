FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Lulus Fashion Lounge alerts:

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

NASDAQ LVLU opened at $11.85 on Thursday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $15.09.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.