FY2022 EPS Estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $119.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.09. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $8.14.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 34,075 shares during the period. 15.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

