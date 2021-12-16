FY2022 EPS Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.30) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.25). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share.

GBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

GBT opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.22. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

