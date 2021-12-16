FY2022 EPS Estimates for Repsol, S.A. Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Repsol in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the energy company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Repsol had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

REPYY stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. Repsol has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

