G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after buying an additional 624,402 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 347.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after buying an additional 400,579 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,750,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 404,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after buying an additional 209,973 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIII opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.41. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

