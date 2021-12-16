G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the November 15th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 878,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMVD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in G Medical Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in G Medical Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in G Medical Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in G Medical Innovations by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GMVD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,143. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19. G Medical Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market.

