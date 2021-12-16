Gaj Finance Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (CURRENCY:GAJ) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Gaj Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges. Gaj Finance has a total market capitalization of $233,909.29 and approximately $16,012.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded 39.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00054617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.86 or 0.08279341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00077732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,526.86 or 0.99899812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00051006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,463 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaj Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaj Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gaj Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

