Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Up 78.2% in November

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 78.2% from the November 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GALKF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.31. 12,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,258. Galantas Gold has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.
About Galantas Gold
