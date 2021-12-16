Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Up 78.2% in November

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 78.2% from the November 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GALKF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.31. 12,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,258. Galantas Gold has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral resource properties. The company focuses on gold extraction operations and concentrate processing procedures in Cavanacaw Mine. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

