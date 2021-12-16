Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10,936.45

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £109.36 ($144.53) and traded as low as GBX 9,485 ($125.35). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at GBX 9,730 ($128.58), with a volume of 157,751 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £125 ($165.19) price target on shares of Games Workshop Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,701.20 and a 200-day moving average of £109.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $25.00. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

In other news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 23 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9,986 ($131.97) per share, with a total value of £2,296.78 ($3,035.26).

Games Workshop Group Company Profile (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.