Garlicoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,435.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Garlicoin has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Garlicoin has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $1,435.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Garlicoin

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 65,432,059 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

