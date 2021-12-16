Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Gartner accounts for about 1.2% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

NYSE:IT traded up $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $330.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.68 and a 200 day moving average of $292.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.54. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.74 and a 12-month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $332,351.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,309 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,082. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.