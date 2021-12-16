GCN Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $98,615.64 and $1.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.29 or 0.00312499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

