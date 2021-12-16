GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $51.17

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$51.17 and traded as low as C$48.86. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$50.46, with a volume of 21,795 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDI. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$66.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.58.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 22.24.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$408.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$419.75 million. On average, analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.