GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Up 91.8% in November

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 91.8% from the November 15th total of 995,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

JOB stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 708.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47,647 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of GEE Group by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 120,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.

