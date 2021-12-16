Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.75

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.75 and traded as low as $57.29. Geely Automobile shares last traded at $57.70, with a volume of 12,951 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geely Automobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.54.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

