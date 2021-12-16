Gem Exchange And Trading (GXT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $27.09 Million

Gem Exchange And Trading (CURRENCY:GXT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Gem Exchange And Trading coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gem Exchange And Trading has a market cap of $21.73 million and approximately $27.09 million worth of Gem Exchange And Trading was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gem Exchange And Trading has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00040828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.65 or 0.00208185 BTC.

Gem Exchange And Trading (CRYPTO:GXT) is a coin. Gem Exchange And Trading’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,099,735 coins. The official website for Gem Exchange And Trading is www.gxtglobal.com . Gem Exchange And Trading’s official Twitter account is @GXT25075644 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GXT is a global company headquartered in Singapore that conducts business with overseas companies in a total of 7 countries including Dubai, India, Virgin Islands, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan. The main countries of use are Japan, China, Vietnam, and Korea, and are used in a total of 20 countries. The GXT system consists of platforms, services, and exchanges, and acts as an important element of the token economy. GXT Token will be traded through public exchange listing, available on the GXT Platform, and will be used when using financial services through tokens and swaps on the Global Exchange (Fiat).The GXT Token is being promoted to receive financial services (overseas remittance, simple payment, debit card) through XIGNAL exchange. “

