Gemini Dollar Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $145.31 million and approximately $18.18 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00039637 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.62 or 0.00206237 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 145,509,848 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

