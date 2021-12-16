Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNRC. Argus raised their target price on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $475.62.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $355.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $430.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.31. Generac has a 52 week low of $214.41 and a 52 week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Generac will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Generac by 76.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Generac by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,033,000 after buying an additional 363,940 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,133,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Generac by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after buying an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Generac by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after buying an additional 199,644 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

