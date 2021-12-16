Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Gap Up to $355.57

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $355.57, but opened at $374.82. Generac shares last traded at $373.01, with a volume of 18,932 shares traded.
GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.43.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89.
In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $971,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Generac by 50.4% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,027,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 685.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 53,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after acquiring an additional 46,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
Generac Company Profile (NYSE:GNRC)
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
