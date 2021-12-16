Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Gap Up to $355.57

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $355.57, but opened at $374.82. Generac shares last traded at $373.01, with a volume of 18,932 shares traded.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.43.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $971,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Generac by 50.4% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,027,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 685.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 53,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after acquiring an additional 46,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

