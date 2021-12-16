General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 91.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 149,061 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 78.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after buying an additional 7,119,217 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in General Electric by 121.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 7,639,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $92.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.08, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a one year low of $82.88 and a one year high of $116.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

