General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GM. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.81.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.43. 223,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,306,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.52. General Motors has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 9.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

