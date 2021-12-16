Genesis Vision (GVT) One Day Volume Tops $26,906.00

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $26,906.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Genesis Vision

GVT is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

