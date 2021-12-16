Genesis Vision Trading 5.4% Lower This Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $27,250.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000730 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00039736 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.83 or 0.00205072 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.