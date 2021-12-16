GenesisX Achieves Market Capitalization of $41,407.50 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $41,407.50 and approximately $22.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 19,109.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00001068 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,161,735 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

